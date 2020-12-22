Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Berks Center for Digestive Health1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 228-3229
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- CoreSource
- Devon Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Shah has been caring for my family members for a few years and recently I have also been a patient. His bedside manner, medical knowledge and ability to explain my condition, along with his honest concern for his patients is outstanding. My family and I trust him explicitly and highly recommend him. He listens to my concerns and addresses each one, provides options for care and never makes me feel as though he is rushing me out of the office to move on to his next patient. The office staff are all pleasant as well and they are responsive to phone calls and retuning calls when necessary.
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023148731
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- University Of Akron
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
