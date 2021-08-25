Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Westlake Village Office1220 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 449-0066Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Hills Office7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 264-3344Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Dr. listened well and answered all my questions. He was informative and knowledgeable. Wasn't pushy and let me make my own decisions. I ended up having a total hip replacement. Dr., hospital and staff were all excellent, both pre and post surgery. Recovery was fast, easy and almost painless which I attribute to his surgical abilities. Just as an aside, my sister, my sister-in-law and a close friend all had hip replacements with a few weeks of my procedure and I believe I had the easiest recovery I couldn't be happier with the results and I highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Anderson Orthoped Rsch Inst
- Albany Medical Center
- UT Southwestern Parkland Health Hosp Syst
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.