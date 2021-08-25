Overview of Dr. Nirav Shah, MD

Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Center for Orthopaedic Specialists in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.