Dr. Nirav Shah, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.4 (80)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nirav Shah, MD

Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from M.P Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Dr. Shah works at Kane Hall Barry (Mid-Cities Neurology) in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Vertigo and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kane Hall Barry Neurology-Bedford
    1305 Airport Fwy Ste 205, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 267-6290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kane Hall Barry-Keller
    4525 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 267-6290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Atrophy Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr.Shah has found thr reasons for migrai e and TIA that were debilitating for years.With new meds and new focus I am doing great. His team is amazong too! Also of benefit was how quickly I was seen after calling for an appoinement.
    — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Nirav Shah, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1588982664
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia Regents University
    • SUNY Buffalo|University At Buffalo
    • M.P Shah Medical College
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Dementia, Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

