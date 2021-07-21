See All Otolaryngologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (45)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD

Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Thakkar works at Century Ear Nose & Throat in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, ENT Cancer and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thakkar's Office Locations

    Century Ear, Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery
    16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 460-0007
    Century Ear, Nose and Throat - Little Company of Mary Hospital
    2850 W 95th St Ste 403, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 460-0007
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 11:00am
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
ENT Cancer
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
ENT Cancer
Dysphagia

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1770750804
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD is accepting new patients

    Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Thakkar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, ENT Cancer and Dysphagia, and more.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

