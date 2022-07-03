See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Nirav Thosani, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nirav Thosani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Thosani works at UTHealth McGovern Medical School & Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ertan Digestive Disease Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-3450
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bellaire Station
    6500 West Loop S Ste 200F, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 572-8122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastroparesis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hepatitis C
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Malnutrition
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pyloric Stenosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Blood Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colon Cancer
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 03, 2022
    Dr. Thosani took my case on an emergency base he has always been honest with me. He never made up an excuse or created a condition when he didn’t know what was wrong he said he was still trying to find out what was wrong it took two years a lot of Test but as of today, I feel great. Thank you Doc for keeping my strong when I didn’t believe I could go on!
    — Jul 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nirav Thosani, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1134472483
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Internship
    • THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Medical Education
    • N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Thosani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thosani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thosani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thosani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thosani has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thosani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thosani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thosani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thosani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thosani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

