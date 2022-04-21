Dr. Niravkumar Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niravkumar Naik, MD
Overview of Dr. Niravkumar Naik, MD
Dr. Niravkumar Naik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Naik's Office Locations
Plaza 14021 Garth Rd Ste 101, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-7211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable. Took time to explain. Asked questions. Listened to what I had to say. Did not rush through the appointment.
About Dr. Niravkumar Naik, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
