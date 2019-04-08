Dr. Chandrani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niriksha Chandrani, MD
Overview of Dr. Niriksha Chandrani, MD
Dr. Niriksha Chandrani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Mysore Med Coll and is affiliated with Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area, Elmhurst Hospital Center and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chandrani's Office Locations
Nyc Health Hospitals Elmhurst7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-3721
Ascension St. Mary's Hospital2251 N Shore Dr, Rhinelander, WI 54501 Directions (715) 361-4700
Arjun Medical Group PC120 E 36th St Ste 1E, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 685-2058
Hshs Sacred Heart Hospital900 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 717-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I really love Dr. Chandrani. I haven't seen too many doctors put the love and care into her patients the way she does. She values every life that walks in and out of her office. She is an amazing doctor and I would recommend her to any and everybody.
About Dr. Niriksha Chandrani, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477562478
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Mysore Med Coll
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandrani speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrani.
