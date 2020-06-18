Overview of Dr. Nirit Rosenblum, MD

Dr. Nirit Rosenblum, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rosenblum works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.