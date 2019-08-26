Overview

Dr. Nirmal Brar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Exeter, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION.



Dr. Brar works at Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic in Exeter, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.