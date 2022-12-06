Overview

Dr. Nirmal Kaur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Kaur works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus in Novi, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.