Dr. Nirmal Nathan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirmal Nathan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They completed their residency with U C San Francisco
Locations
The Nathan Clinic Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 312, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (305) 680-5121
The Nathan Clinic Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics4770 Biscayne Blvd Ste 830, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 680-5121Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, great Doctor and very concern to please and achieve what the patient wants without misleading the patient and without giving any false hope. I recommend Dr Nathan to anyone who is contemplating any cosmetic surgery
About Dr. Nirmal Nathan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U C San Francisco
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.