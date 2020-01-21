See All Psychiatrists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (16)
Map Pin Small West Orange, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD

Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Sathaye works at Associates in Psychiatry of North Jersey, LLC in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sathaye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan Langsner Mds
    405 Northfield Ave Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 21, 2020
    She's smart, empathetic and pragmatic.
    — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598865982
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    • Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation Inc
    Medical Education
    • University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sathaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sathaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sathaye works at Associates in Psychiatry of North Jersey, LLC in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sathaye’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathaye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

