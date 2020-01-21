Overview of Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD

Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Sathaye works at Associates in Psychiatry of North Jersey, LLC in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.