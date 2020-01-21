Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD
Overview of Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD
Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Sathaye works at
Dr. Sathaye's Office Locations
Alan Langsner Mds405 Northfield Ave Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6120
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's smart, empathetic and pragmatic.
About Dr. Nirmal Sathaye, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation Inc
- University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College
Dr. Sathaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathaye.
