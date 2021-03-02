Overview

Dr. Nirmal Sunkara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sunkara works at Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.