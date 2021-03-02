Dr. Nirmal Sunkara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunkara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmal Sunkara, MD
Dr. Nirmal Sunkara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.
Steward Cardiology Associates - West Valley82 S 1100 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 263-2370
Heart and Lung Institute Of Utah5979 S FASHION BLVD, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 263-2370
Jordan Valley Medical Center3460 S Pioneer Pkwy, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 263-2370
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- Utah Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sunkara is very knowledgeable, helpful and professional. He was concerned and caring.
About Dr. Nirmal Sunkara, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
