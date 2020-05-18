See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Nirmala Aryal, MD

Neurology
2.4 (26)
Overview of Dr. Nirmala Aryal, MD

Dr. Nirmala Aryal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Med College Of Virginia Hospitals Vcu

Dr. Aryal works at Nirmala Aryal M.d. Pllc in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aryal's Office Locations

    Nirmala Aryal M.d. Pllc
    9150 W Indian School Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 266-8002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 18, 2020
    I have been an epileptic for years. Dr Aryal's been the only one that really get my seizures under control. She's very knowledgeable and has good bedside manner.
    Afred — May 18, 2020
    About Dr. Nirmala Aryal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306817572
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Virginia Hospitals Vcu
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aryal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aryal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aryal works at Nirmala Aryal M.d. Pllc in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Aryal’s profile.

    Dr. Aryal has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aryal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

