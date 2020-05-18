Dr. Aryal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirmala Aryal, MD
Dr. Nirmala Aryal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Med College Of Virginia Hospitals Vcu
Dr. Aryal works at
Nirmala Aryal M.d. Pllc9150 W Indian School Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 266-8002
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
I have been an epileptic for years. Dr Aryal’s been the only one that really get my seizures under control. She’s very knowledgeable and has good bedside manner.
- Med College Of Virginia Hospitals Vcu
Dr. Aryal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aryal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aryal works at
Dr. Aryal has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aryal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aryal speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.