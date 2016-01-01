Overview of Dr. Nirmala Bhat, MD

Dr. Nirmala Bhat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bhat works at Sccmhd -fair Oaks Mental Health Center in Sunnyvale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.