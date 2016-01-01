Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirmala Bhat, MD
Overview of Dr. Nirmala Bhat, MD
Dr. Nirmala Bhat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bhat's Office Locations
Sccmhd -fair Oaks Mental Health Center660 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 992-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nirmala Bhat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhat speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods.