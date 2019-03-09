Dr. Nirmala Gonsalves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonsalves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmala Gonsalves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nirmala Gonsalves, MD
Dr. Nirmala Gonsalves, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gonsalves works at
Dr. Gonsalves' Office Locations
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I did meet Dr.Gonsalves 5 years a go,I was really sick. I was seeing drs at uic and was not getting any better.i remember first time I saw Dr. Gonsalves she talked to me over 2 hours she told me ossama everything going to be ok and things only going get better and sure it’s now. You can not find better dr then her and her team.i have EoE and that not easy. But with the help and care from Dr. Gonsalves I’m sure only going to get better and better I trust her on my life. You the best Dr ever
About Dr. Nirmala Gonsalves, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326038712
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern University-Feinberg Sch of Med
- UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonsalves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonsalves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonsalves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonsalves has seen patients for Hernia, Dysphagia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonsalves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonsalves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonsalves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonsalves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonsalves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.