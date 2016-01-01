Overview of Dr. Nirmala Gopalan, MD

Dr. Nirmala Gopalan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Gopalan works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Limb Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.