Overview of Dr. Nirmala Jacob, MD

Dr. Nirmala Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Lakeview Internal Medicine in Mount Dora, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.