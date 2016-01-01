Dr. Kania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirmala Kania, MD
Overview of Dr. Nirmala Kania, MD
Dr. Nirmala Kania, MD is an Oncology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Dr. Kania's Office Locations
Orange Medical Group PA310 Central Ave Ste 106, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 674-1166
Crystal Medical Group60 Evergreen Pl Ste 401, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 674-4542
East Orange General Hospital300 Central Ave, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 672-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- East Orange General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nirmala Kania, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1831118009
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- United Hospitals Medical Center
- Civil Hospital
Dr. Kania accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kania has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kania speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kania. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kania.
