Dr. Nirmala Monteiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmala Monteiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Nirmala Monteiro, MD
Dr. Nirmala Monteiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Monteiro works at
Dr. Monteiro's Office Locations
-
1
Sunflower Holdings LLC52 Beach Rd Ste 107, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-6500
- 2 2600 Post Rd Ste 2, Southport, CT 06890 Directions (203) 255-0695
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monteiro?
About Dr. Nirmala Monteiro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1558346338
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monteiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monteiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monteiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monteiro works at
Dr. Monteiro speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Monteiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.