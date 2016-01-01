Overview of Dr. Nirmala Monteiro, MD

Dr. Nirmala Monteiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Monteiro works at Internal Medcn Multi Speclty in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Southport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.