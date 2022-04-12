Dr. Nirmala Panwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmala Panwar, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirmala Panwar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Locations
828 - Urgent Care1783 Meriden Waterbury Tpke, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (203) 404-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is Best lady in whole world she donates money to orphan and needy I am the one who is grateful for her life saving donations to us she make my life i really want to contact her once
About Dr. Nirmala Panwar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
