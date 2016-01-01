Dr. Saraf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirmala Saraf, MD
Dr. Nirmala Saraf, MD is an Oncology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University Md Med Systems
Nirmala Saraf M.d. P.A.310 Central Ave Ste 103, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 672-8400
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- English, Hindi
- University Md Med Systems
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- Hamidia Hospital
Dr. Saraf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saraf works at
Dr. Saraf has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saraf speaks Hindi.
