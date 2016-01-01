See All Oncologists in East Orange, NJ
Dr. Nirmala Saraf, MD

Oncology
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Nirmala Saraf, MD

Dr. Nirmala Saraf, MD is an Oncology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University Md Med Systems

Dr. Saraf works at Nirmala Saraf M.d. P.A. in East Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saraf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nirmala Saraf M.d. P.A.
    310 Central Ave Ste 103, East Orange, NJ 07018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 672-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nirmala Saraf, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1518986538
    Education & Certifications

    • University Md Med Systems
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
    • Hamidia Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saraf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saraf works at Nirmala Saraf M.d. P.A. in East Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saraf’s profile.

    Dr. Saraf has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Saraf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saraf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

