Overview of Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar

Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They graduated from Coimbatore Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Senthilkumar works at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.