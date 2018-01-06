Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senthilkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar
Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They graduated from Coimbatore Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6000
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
My visit with Dr. Senthilkumar and her staff was one of the best experiences I’ve had at a doctor’s office PERIOD! They quickly addressed me when I walked in, and the wait time was short. The staff was also helpful and understanding. She is approachable, thorough, knowledgeable with an AMAZING bedside manner that did not make me feel pressured at all. Would recommend to anyone looking for an OB/GYN.
About Dr. Nirmala Senthilkumar
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Coimbatore Med Coll Hosp
Dr. Senthilkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senthilkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senthilkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senthilkumar has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senthilkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Senthilkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senthilkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senthilkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senthilkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.