Dr. Nirmala Shanmugam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirmala Shanmugam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They graduated from Stanley Medical College University Of Madras and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Lake Worth6135 Lake Worth Rd Ste 100, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 434-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our Zoom Meeting today was very helpful, informative and Dr. Shanmugan, as always was kind, caring and compassionate (her staff also goes that extra mile to assist). She scheduled me for an additional due to my issues. I highly recommend, Dr. Shanmugan without any reservations.
About Dr. Nirmala Shanmugam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1083678502
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Stanley Medical College University Of Madras
- Internal Medicine
