Overview of Dr. Niru Nahar, MD

Dr. Niru Nahar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.