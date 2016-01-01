Dr. Niru Nahar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niru Nahar, MD
Overview of Dr. Niru Nahar, MD
Dr. Niru Nahar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahar's Office Locations
- 1 109 W 27th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 634-5311
Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9448Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center234 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 579-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Niru Nahar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316182074
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahar has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.