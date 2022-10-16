Dr. Nirupama Anne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirupama Anne, MD
Dr. Nirupama Anne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Anne's Office Locations
Lourdes Health Center Vestal3101 Shippers Rd Ste 106, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 251-2110
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Inc.169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-5916Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Prisma Health Urology2 Medical Park Rd Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8800
- 4 300 E McBee Ave Fl 4, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (803) 434-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Anne has always been kind and compassionate in her care. I felt like she really listened to me after my BC diagnosis and she is a phenomenal surgeon. I trust her expertise and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nirupama Anne, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528012408
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Anne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.