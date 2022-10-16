See All General Surgeons in Vestal, NY
Dr. Nirupama Anne, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (26)
Map Pin Small Vestal, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nirupama Anne, MD

Dr. Nirupama Anne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Anne works at Women's Health Center in Vestal, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY, Columbia, SC and Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lourdes Health Center Vestal
    3101 Shippers Rd Ste 106, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 251-2110
  2. 2
    Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Inc.
    169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 798-5916
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Prisma Health Urology
    2 Medical Park Rd Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-8800
  4. 4
    300 E McBee Ave Fl 4, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nirupama Anne, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528012408
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

