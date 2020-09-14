Overview

Dr. Nirupama Bonthala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Bonthala works at Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.