Dr. Nirupama Bonthala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonthala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirupama Bonthala, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirupama Bonthala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Bonthala works at
Locations
-
1
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center At Cedars Sinai Medical Center8730 Alden Dr # 204E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4100
-
2
Dupage Medical Group Limited25 N Winfield Rd Ste 400, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonthala?
Amazing doctor! Very tentative and kind. Hardworking and takes time with her patients.
About Dr. Nirupama Bonthala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790951200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonthala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonthala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonthala works at
Dr. Bonthala has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonthala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonthala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonthala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonthala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonthala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.