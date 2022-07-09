Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD
Overview of Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD
Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Madduri works at
Dr. Madduri's Office Locations
Narendranath A Reddy M.d. Inc.301 W Huntington Dr Ste 327, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 447-8138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very attentive, caring, and knowledgeable. The only drawback is that her online portal doesn’t work most of the time and her patient rooms are tight. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720168123
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Madduri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madduri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madduri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madduri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.