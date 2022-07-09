See All Pediatricians in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD

Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. Madduri works at Narendranath A Reddy M.d. Inc. in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Madduri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Narendranath A Reddy M.d. Inc.
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 327, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 447-8138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2022
    She is very attentive, caring, and knowledgeable. The only drawback is that her online portal doesn’t work most of the time and her patient rooms are tight. I would definitely recommend her.
    Kay — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720168123
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirupama Madduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madduri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madduri works at Narendranath A Reddy M.d. Inc. in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Madduri’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madduri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madduri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

