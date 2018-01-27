See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.6 (30)
Map Pin Small Marietta, GA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD

Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College.

Dr. Natarajan works at Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals in Marietta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Natarajan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals
    1640 Powers Ferry Rd SE Bldg 9, Marietta, GA 30067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 831-0608
  2. 2
    Cumberland Psychiatric Group
    11111 Houze Rd Ste 225, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 603-0123
  3. 3
    LifeStance Health
    2801 Buford Hwy NE Ste 100, Brookhaven, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 820-7830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jan 27, 2018
    Excellent woman and doctor. She is patient, knowledgeable, and experienced. I am glad I stayed with her, and that she stayed me doctor. I feel that going to her really helped me get back to life again.
    Nicole Magee in Alpharetta, GA — Jan 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD
    About Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942411251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

