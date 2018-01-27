Overview of Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD

Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College.



Dr. Natarajan works at Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals in Marietta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.