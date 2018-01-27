Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nirupama Natarajan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College.
Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals1640 Powers Ferry Rd SE Bldg 9, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (678) 831-0608
Cumberland Psychiatric Group11111 Houze Rd Ste 225, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 603-0123
LifeStance Health2801 Buford Hwy NE Ste 100, Brookhaven, GA 30329 Directions (678) 820-7830
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent woman and doctor. She is patient, knowledgeable, and experienced. I am glad I stayed with her, and that she stayed me doctor. I feel that going to her really helped me get back to life again.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942411251
Education & Certifications
- Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.