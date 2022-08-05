See All Nephrologists in Porterville, CA
Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD

Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vemuri works at SierraView Nephrology Inc in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Vemuri's Office Locations

    Porterville Office
    557 W Morton Ave Unit A, Porterville, CA 93257 (559) 784-4925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center
  • Sierra View Medical Center
  • Tulare Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr Vermuri is very attentive and listens to her patients needs. She goes above and beyond for her patients and truly deserved recognition. My whole family and myself see her and we are blessed to be under her care. Thank you Dr Vermuri for all your hard work, dedication and sacrifice! May God Bless you and your family always !
    Balangue Family — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1659303980
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vemuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vemuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vemuri works at SierraView Nephrology Inc in Porterville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vemuri’s profile.

    Dr. Vemuri has seen patients for Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

