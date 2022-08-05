Overview of Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD

Dr. Nirupama Vemuri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vemuri works at SierraView Nephrology Inc in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.