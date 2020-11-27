Dr. Nirupma Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirupma Sharma, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
We trust the care of both of our children to Dr. Sharma. She is a caring and knowledgeable physician.
- Pediatric Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1700971603
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
