Dr. Nirupma Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirupma Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nirupma Verma, MD
Dr. Nirupma Verma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Greenville Hospital System|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma's Office Locations
-
1
Nirupma Verma430 Elliott St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 373-5591
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?
Dr. Verma is such a wonderful Doctor!!! I seen her from birth till I was 20 and now I take my baby girl to see her! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Nirupma Verma, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1508850868
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.