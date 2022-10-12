Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD
Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidi?
He saved my sister's life by performing a splenectomy on her along with CPR... He is an amazing doctor and surgeon. Would recommend him to to anyone...
About Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1336468107
Education & Certifications
- University Of Sydney Endocrine Surgical Unit|University Of Sydney-Endocrine Surgery
- Stamford Hospital-Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Centers-New York Medical College|SVCMC - Manhattan
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zaidi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaidi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.