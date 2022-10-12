See All Otolaryngologists in Duluth, MN
Endocrine Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD

Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.

Dr. Zaidi works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Incisional Hernia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 12, 2022
    He saved my sister's life by performing a splenectomy on her along with CPR... He is an amazing doctor and surgeon. Would recommend him to to anyone...
    Kim — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • Male
    • 1336468107
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Sydney Endocrine Surgical Unit|University Of Sydney-Endocrine Surgery
    • Stamford Hospital-Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Centers-New York Medical College|SVCMC - Manhattan
    • University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

