Overview of Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD

Dr. Nisar Zaidi, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Zaidi works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.