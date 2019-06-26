Dr. Nisarg Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisarg Desai, MD
Overview of Dr. Nisarg Desai, MD
Dr. Nisarg Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Delmarva Radiation Oncology Services18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 101, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love him, he has been great during my treatment & helping me to understand everything. Thanks !!
About Dr. Nisarg Desai, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1174768956
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.