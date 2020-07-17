Dr. Nischal Sagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nischal Sagar, MD
Overview of Dr. Nischal Sagar, MD
Dr. Nischal Sagar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center - Albany.
Dr. Sagar's Office Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Outpatient Behavioral Health105 Far West Dr Ste 203, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 271-8133
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center - Albany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor really listens
About Dr. Nischal Sagar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1194088435
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagar accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagar has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.