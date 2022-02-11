Dr. Nischala Nannapaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nannapaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nischala Nannapaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nischala Nannapaneni, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Nannapaneni works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 266-3418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nannapaneni?
Doctor Nannapaneni communicates very well. She is typically on time per her schedule, very thorough and does an excellent job of answering all my questions. My personal results have been excellent and I would highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Nischala Nannapaneni, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1992967335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Government General Hospital
- Guntur Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nannapaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nannapaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nannapaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nannapaneni works at
Dr. Nannapaneni has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nannapaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nannapaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nannapaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nannapaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nannapaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.