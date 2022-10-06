Dr. Nish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nish Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Nish Shah, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
AZ Oral Facial & Implant Surgery2450 W Ray Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 210-5173Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah explained everything well and answered all my questions. All staff was equally great!
About Dr. Nish Shah, MD
- Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1114940335
Education & Certifications
- Carle Found Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
754 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.