Overview of Dr. Nisha Abraham, MD

Dr. Nisha Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Endocrinology in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.