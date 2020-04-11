Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisha Abraham, MD
Overview of Dr. Nisha Abraham, MD
Dr. Nisha Abraham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Care Willow Grove735 Fitzwatertown Rd Ste 4, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 914-4400
-
2
Women's Care Bensalem3300 Tillman Dr Ste 100, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 914-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Would never take my care anywhere else. Dr. Abraham has made me feel so comfortable from a teenage to adult.
About Dr. Nisha Abraham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265745251
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.