Dr. Nisha Aravindakshan, MD
Overview of Dr. Nisha Aravindakshan, MD
Dr. Nisha Aravindakshan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Aravindakshan works at
Dr. Aravindakshan's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Nisha Aravindakshan, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1942527478
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Aravindakshan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aravindakshan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aravindakshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

