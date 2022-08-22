See All Pediatricians in Beaverton, OR
Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (3)
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD

Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.

Dr. Baliga works at Metropolitan Pediatrics LLC in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Happy Valley, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baliga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Pediatrics LLC
    15455 NW Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 111, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 531-3434
  2. 2
    Metropolitan Pediatrics-happy Valley Sunnyside
    16144 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr Ste 210, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 486-7040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Immunization Administration
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 22, 2022
Dr Baliga manages the perfect balance of being both a professional and personable doctor. She is a natural with children and babies and truly listens to the concerns and questions from parents. I have recommended her to several friends!
McKinsey T — Aug 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD
About Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508399817
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Baliga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baliga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baliga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baliga.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baliga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baliga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
