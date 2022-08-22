Dr. Baliga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD
Overview of Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD
Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Baliga works at
Dr. Baliga's Office Locations
Metro Pediatrics LLC15455 NW Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 111, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 531-3434
Metropolitan Pediatrics-happy Valley Sunnyside16144 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr Ste 210, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Directions (503) 486-7040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baliga manages the perfect balance of being both a professional and personable doctor. She is a natural with children and babies and truly listens to the concerns and questions from parents. I have recommended her to several friends!
About Dr. Nisha Baliga, MD
- Pediatrics
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1508399817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baliga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baliga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baliga.
