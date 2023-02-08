Dr. Nisha Dhir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisha Dhir, MD
Overview of Dr. Nisha Dhir, MD
Dr. Nisha Dhir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Dhir works at
Dr. Dhir's Office Locations
-
1
Princeton Surgical Associates5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 400, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am beyond grateful to Dr. Dhir at Princeton Medical Center who successfully operated on my daughter. The level of care and expertise displayed by Dr. Dhir was truly exceptional. The doctor's precision and skillful approach made a lasting impact on my family and we will forever be thankful. Thank you, Dr. Dhir, for the superb job and for giving my daughter a new lease on life. A special shout out to the team at Princeton Medical Center for providing such a warm and supportive environment throughout the entire process. Thank you, thank you, thank you! ????
About Dr. Nisha Dhir, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760470579
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhir has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.
