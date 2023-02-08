Overview of Dr. Nisha Dhir, MD

Dr. Nisha Dhir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Dhir works at Princeton Surgical Associates in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.