Dr. Nisha Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Nisha Malik, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group73 S Bath Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (848) 279-1340
Maternal Fetal Medicine1 Highway 70 Ste 6B, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (848) 279-1326
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nisha Malik, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Umdnj University Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
