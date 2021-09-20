See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Nisha Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Overview

Dr. Nisha Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Locations

  1. 1
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 526-1499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Detailed orientation Cared to under Cross questions helped
    — Sep 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nisha Patel, MD
    About Dr. Nisha Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336392547
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
