Overview of Dr. Nisha Patel, MD

Dr. Nisha Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Ochsner CHRISTUS Gastroenterology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.