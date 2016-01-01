Dr. Nisha Suda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisha Suda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nisha Suda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Suda works at
Locations
Albert Einstein College of Medicine1180 Morris Park Ave Ste 2, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (866) 633-8255
Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (866) 633-8255
Montefiore Medical Group-Comprehensive Family Care Center (CFCC)1621 EASTCHESTER RD, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8040
Montefiore Medical Group-Family Care Center (FCC)3444 Kossuth Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nisha Suda, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suda works at
Dr. Suda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.