Dr. Nisha Thapalia, DDS
Overview
Dr. Nisha Thapalia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Locations
North Arlington Dental Care770 Road To Six Flags St E Ste 174, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 402-0990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was excellence and I will be back again thanks
About Dr. Nisha Thapalia, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1871974840
Frequently Asked Questions
