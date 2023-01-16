Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung-Takher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD
Overview
Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tung-Takher works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Heart Institute Ltd Prescott802 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-6025
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tung-Takher?
I have seen Dr Tung here in Prescott on a few occasions monitoring some electrical heart abnormalities. She has always been so sharp, professional and personal. She does care greatly about her patients and works hard to perfect her abilities. I have always felt safe in her hands. So we had to have an ablation (flutter, atrial) recently and, out of the blue, I almost coded (died) and wow, that was a surprise. But with Dr. Tung there my life was in great hands (and the Dr of anesthesiology was also an extremely capable man) and I remain among the living. Now we are working are way back and the 'ablation' has made a big difference. Much more energy. Dr. Tung is guiding my recovery and takes time to explain it all. You simply cannot have any better care!
About Dr. Nisha Tung-Takher, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1982688750
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung-Takher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung-Takher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung-Takher works at
Dr. Tung-Takher has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung-Takher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tung-Takher speaks Arabic, Hindi and Panjabi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung-Takher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung-Takher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung-Takher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung-Takher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.