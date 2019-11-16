Dr. Nishan Fernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishan Fernando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nishan Fernando, MD
Dr. Nishan Fernando, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Fernando works at
Dr. Fernando's Office Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists1505 Northside Blvd Ste 4300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 205-1331
Georgia Cancer Specialists I PC1835 Savoy Dr Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (404) 256-4777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fernando is a skilled oncologist and a wonderful person. He takes the time to answer questions and I completely trust him with my ongoing care. I've moved out of the area, but will remain a patient. His office staff is both pleasant and efficient.
About Dr. Nishan Fernando, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154309938
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernando has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.
