Overview

Dr. Nishant Nerella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Nerella works at Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.